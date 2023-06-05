Beergarden pairs up their 8th anniversary celebration with Eugene Beer Week

EUGENE, Ore. – There’s good times ahead for those love suds and tasty food on their tastebuds.
Beergarden in Eugene is pairing their 8th anniversary celebration with Eugene Beer Week with a week-long celebration. Throughout the week there will be live music, events, trivia, and food-and-drink pairings at each of the food carts on site.
“We started with four food vendors and it's just grown a lot,” said Colby Phillips, owner of Beergarden. “So, yeah, I mean, we're really excited about it, it's been fun, it continues to be fun, we love doing these events that we're doing this week, we do one every month and people really seem to embrace them and have a good time, so…we're still having fun.”
The restaurant partnered with Alesong Brewing and Blending to create a beer that they’ve dubbed the Beergarden Bramble, which was inspired by the Blackberry Bramble, a cocktail invented in Oregon. Each of Beergarden’s six food trucks will feature a food item paired along with one of Alesong’s beers on draft.
Phillips said that his original vision was to establish a location with different food vendors with a local vibe and embrace the community spirit of Eugene. The establishment transitioned into providing spirits, as well, providing patrons plenty of options for not only food but beverages, too. To top it all off, Beergarden is soon adding Eurphoria Chocolate as its seventh food cart.
The event began on June 5 and will continue through June 9. Beergarden is located at 777 W. 6th Ave.