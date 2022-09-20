Behavioral health investments in Oregon increase, OHA says

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority says they have spent $845 million of the $1.35 billion the Oregon Legislature designated during the 2021-2023 biennium, according to the behavioral health investment report.
“We’ve reached a true milestone. Measure 110 funds are in the hands of local communities. Now is the moment that measure 110 truly begins. This is a turning point for Oregon and our nation,” said Steve Allen, Behavioral Health Director at the Oregon Health Authority.
Under Measure 110, a landmark drug decriminalization measure, the OHA was required to establish Behavioral Health Resource Networks in all 36 counties in Oregon.
The networks will provide multiple services including harm reduction, treatment, and housing for people in recovery.
“As a person in long term recovery herself who has personally lost people to addiction, this is the first time in a long that I’ve had hope for Oregon's recovery landscape," said Tera Hurst, Executive Director of the Health Justice Recovery Alliance. "I look forward to everyone working together so that we can make the program even stronger."
$4.5 million is going to Centro Latino Americano in Lane County.
“This includes sustained disorder treatment, family leadership program, community garden so families can grow their own organic food, and support for people to start small businesses and more,” said Basilio Sandoval of Centro Latino Americano.
In Lane County, there are 18 approved sites offering a wide variety of help options.
“We will be able to move our recovery treatment service to a bigger space where we can make our essential services more available to even more people. This will enable us to hire more staff,” Sandoval said.
The OHA expects to spend or obligate an additional $291 million by the end of 2022, which would raise the total to more than $1.1 billion, comprising 84% of the legislature’s allocated funding.
The spending over the remaining three months of 2022 will focus on:
• Distributing an estimated additional $67 million for construction and renovation projects to increase the number of behavioral health beds in Oregon
• Distributing approximately $30 million in workforce grants to provide scholarships, tuition assistance, and other support to diversify the behavioral health workforce
• Getting federal approval for $155 million in behavioral health provider rate increases, to sustain and to support behavioral health services.
• Distributing more than $41 million for a variety of other behavioral health programs including Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, substance use disorder funds, and other system and accountability programs.
In early 2023, state health officials will release additional funds to support mobile crisis services, expand supportive housing for people in substance use treatment and increase rates for behavioral health programs. New rates require federal approval, which is pending.