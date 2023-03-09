Bend man arrested for rape may have victims in Eugene, Bend police say

BEND, Ore. -- A man who was recently arrested for rape after meeting his victim on Tinder has been accused of similar incidents in Eugene, according to the Bend Police Department, and they are asking for anyone who may have had contact with him to come forward.
Bend police said they interviewed an 18-year-old woman on February 28 who had reported being sexually assaulted. Bend police said an investigation found the woman had began communicating with Hutson Aidan Naylor, 22, on Tinder and Snapchat earlier that month. According to police, the victim and Naylor met at his home on northwest Cumberland Avenue in Bend, Naylor gave the 18-year-old woman alcohol, and the pair engaged in consensual sex. However, The 18-year-old reported that when the sex became painful and she told him to stop, Naylor did not stop and sexually assaulted her, at one point choking her.
Bend police said Naylor was arrested at his workplace on southeast Centennial Street on March 8 and sent to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and strangulation.
According to Bend police, their investigation revealed that Naylor had previously been accused of similar incidents in the Eugene area. Bend police said Naylor is the subject of four reports of sexual assault filed with the Eugene Police Department in 2017, and a fifth in 2021, all having similar alleged circumstances to the details of this most recent incident. Naylor was never charged with a crime in relation to these reports, Bend police said.
Bend police are looking to speak with anyone who may have connected with Naylor on Tinder, Snapchat or other online dating apps. Bend police said his Tinder profile name is “fudgebadger” and his Snapchat username is “tweak101.” Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Bend Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 2023-00011636.