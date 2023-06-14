Benton County breaks ground on crisis center

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Commissioners and dozens of other dignitaries broke ground in Corvallis on Wednesday on a new mental health crisis center. The center will be the first of its kind in the area once it is completed.

The crisis center is a part of the county’s Justice System Improvement Program. The nearly $8 million facility is being fully funded by state and federal grants.

Benton County’s Behavioral Health Director Damien Sands addressed the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking.

"The foundation you all laid, or are about to quite literally lay, will allow the center to become a place of respite and care for those in need, and help within our community,” he said.

Sands said the center will offer a number of benefits to the community like immediate support for people in crisis, community education and outreach, and stigma reduction.

"We know crisis centers play a crucial role in reducing the stigma associated with mental health issues by providing accessible and compassionate care,” Sands said. “They help break down barriers and encourage individuals to seek help without fear of judgment or discrimination. This can lead to early intervention, restorative respite, better treatment outcomes, and improved overall mental wellness within our community."

But the center will not just be a benefit to the people using it.

"It will give us an opportunity now to no longer tie up the beds at the hospital, but actually have folks request to come here,” said Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall. “We can bring them here. And then as far as from the jail, when folks are released from the facility that continuum of care will now -- it won't be broken. They'll be able to walk literally down the street, come in and have familiarities, some commonalities with the folks that are providing services."

Danielle Brown is the former Director of Behavioral Health Services for Benton County, and she kickstarted the project years ago. She said the center has a focused mission.

“This center is really designed to be a respite center to help people who are experiencing psychiatric crises get a break from stressors, and get connected to services in the community. And really work to be a stabilization center for people who are experiencing psychiatric disorders."

The center will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. It is going to offer a type of help that is not an option in most places.

"Centers like this really haven't been able to be developed in a lot of communities," Brown said. "And I think the development of this kind of center, and the focus on this kind of center, starts to really shift that focus of mental health care being a priority need for everyone in the community that hasn't been prioritized in a long time, or ever really."

Brown said the center will fill a gap in Benton County’s continuum of care.

"You know, the county has good outpatient mental health services, but we're really missing that interim level of care,” she said. “We have the hospital here who does great work, Good Samaritan does great work with their psychiatric inpatients. But what we need is that transition of care either for folks that don't need that level of care or folks that are stepping down from that level of care."

For the people behind the project, what the center means to the community is just as important as what it will do. Brown said the development of the center shows how the county values mental health care.

"I think the focus on this center really, really reinforces that advocacy and that recognition that mental health care is a basic human need,” she said. “Our commissioners, the commissioners here in Benton County have really, really focused on that over the last few years and recognized that need. So I think this center shows that focus."

The center is slated to open in the summer of 2024.