Benton County Commissioners respond to landfill concerns

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- In response to an upwelling of concern from some Benton County residents about the future of Coffin Butte landfill, the Benton County Board of Commissioners is clarifying its stance on the issue.

According to County commissioners, many community members have been circulating a petition that will ask the Board to delay its consideration of any new land use at the Coffin Butte landfill until after the County has created a sustainable materials management plan. Benton County Board Chair Pat Malone said that while commissioners appreciate the level of interest in the county’s waste disposal future, the petition asks the Board of Commissioners to overstep their authority.

According to Malone, if commissioners followed the petition’s directive, it would jeopardize the County’s ability to manage the decision-making process for the landfill. This would mean the landfill operator and Oregon courts would be able to make decisions about the landfill, instead of the County. Malone explained that the County must make a final decision within 150 days of receiving a land use application, and to delay taking action past that deadline would allow an applicant to get a circuit court to compel judicial approval of their proposal. In short, if the County delays a decision on the landfill for too long, the landfill’s operators can compel the court system to allow them to go ahead with their proposal as it was originally written, without input from the surrounding communities.

Benton County Commissioners said they have not received any new application for land use at Coffin Butte landfill, and if they had, they would not prematurely judge or take a position on any such application. Benton County Commissioners have been working to determine the future of Coffin Butte for some time, most recently with a request for public input to help them determine a long-term plan. Interested community members are asked to direct comments to the solid waste process work group at their email address.