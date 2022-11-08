Benton County community services developing easier access to resources for homeless

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Benton County government as well as several other community health and service organizations in the area are using a national program to help people who are homeless connect to housing and services.
Benton County, the city of Corvallis, the Community Services Consortium, and several local health providers are using the Community ROCKit program to develop a way to guide homeless individuals to helpful resources. The Community ROCKit program has previously partnered with Umatilla, Tillamook, Morrow, and Gilliam Counties to help with problems such as homelessness, childcare affordability, and mental health services. The Benton County government says this collaboration is coming at an important time, as the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic factors have worsened an already critical housing crisis. Benton County Commissioner Nancy Wyse said this would be an important step towards developing local solutions.
“Solutions to homelessness are a priority for our community, and Benton County is committed to addressing affordability and homelessness by engaging the whole community in assuring safe, healthy, and affordable housing for all community members,” said Wyse. “Tackling this project is an important step toward developing local solutions. Working with ROCKit gives us an opportunity to leverage our community’s resources and attributes.”
The Benton County government said the number of people experiencing homelessness has increased by more than 95% since 2015. Furthermore, officials also said Benton County has one of the highest rates of income inequality in Oregon, with 40% of renters paying more than half their income in rent. Officials said 83% of low-income individuals are doing so, and that for every 100 low-income families in Benton County, only 14 rental units are both available and affordable.
“We don’t need data to see that homelessness is a problem in our community,” said Dina Eldridge, Housing Services Manager of Community Services Consortium. “We need data to help us solve it. That’s where ROCKit comes in, to help identify how we can implement coordinated entry in order to prioritize better connecting the most vulnerable individuals to housing opportunities.”
Officials say the Community ROCKit model focuses on identifying already-existing resources and increasing local engagement to solve community issues. The Benton County government says this will help them in their plan to guide homeless individuals and families to resources. As a first step, participating agencies will develop a plan to catalogue available resources, solidify a commitment to actionable items, and enact hands-on help in facilitating the process of getting help.