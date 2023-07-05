Benton County courthouse design plans delayed due to cost estimate changes

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Design plans for Benton County’s new courthouse have been delayed, requiring changes to cost estimates and the start date for construction, county officials said.

The county said an updated project budget was discussed during their July 5 board meeting. The district’s attorney’s office has been reduced from 9,000 square feet to 8,000 square feet in order to meet the project’s budget, county officials said. The Oregon Justice Department department has requested a larger courthouse design of 37,500 square feet, which has increased project costs by $4.5 million, the county said.

Benton County officials said that the previous estimated cost was $50 million for a 35,682 square-foot courthouse. Half of the cost would be funded by the OJD and the remaining funds would be borrowed by Benton County, the commissioners said.

The commissioners said that county staff recommended proceeding with the project and continuing negotiations on the square footage of the courts with the state’s justice department to keep costs in line with the original $50 million project estimate.

“This update is to offer a transparent opportunity for discussion of the nature of the delay and expected costs,” said Rick Crager, Benton County’s chief financial officer. “Now that the County’s bond sale is complete and the legislative session has adjourned, we have a clear picture of our resources and the budget for this project. We will need to continue discussions with the Oregon Justice Department staff to bring the design into alignment with required standards and the funds available.”

Benton County said that the construction is estimated to start in the spring of 2024. The current 27,000 square-foot courthouse, built in 1888, is the oldest courthouse still in its original intended use, county officials said. The county said the building is structurally sound, but would not survive a major earthquake, commissioners said.