Benton County Crisis Services to get new home

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Those looking for mental health crisis care in Corvallis will have to go elsewhere soon – but they won’t have to go far.

The Benton County Government said its Mental Health Crisis Services will soon move from its location on 530 northwest 27th Street to 557 northwest Monroe Avenue in Corvallis on April 26, 2023. Benton County officials said their Crisis Services program has been providing walk-in crisis counseling services for over a decade, allowing anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis to show up and ask for a counselor to help them. Those same services will soon move to the new location, which is just across from the downtown bus station.

“The Humphrey Hoyer building is right next to the downtown bus station and library, which means easier access for clients,” said Eric Bowling, Benton County Crisis Manager. “The temporary move will make a good home until we can move into the future crisis center where we can expand our services even further.”

Benton County officials said that the new location is only temporary until they can build a brand new home specifically for mental health crisis services. Officials said the future crisis center will be located at 240 northwest Fourth Street in downtown Corvallis. The site was acquired in late 2022, and planning for new construction has just wrapped up, according to Benton County officials. Officials said they are working through the permitting process right now, and they expect the new building to be open and providing mental health services in summer 2024.