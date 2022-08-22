Benton County departments relocating to centralized facility

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Five different departments of the Benton County government will be moving from locations across Corvallis to a single building starting on August 24.
The Benton County government says the IT Department, Community Development Department, Financial Services Department, Human Resources Department, and Environmental Health Department will all be relocating to the Kalapuya Building at 4500 southwest Research Way in Corvallis. The moves will begin August 24 with the IT Department, and will go all the way through October 10 with the Human Resources and Environmental Health Departments.
Officials say the moves will cap off the second phase of renovations to the Kalapuya Building. The Assessor’s Office, Records and Elections Department, and the Board of Commissioners’ Office moved to the building in January of 2022.
The Kalapuya Building was acquired by Benton County in December 2019 with the intention of addressing space needs and centralizing services in one spot. Benton County officials say the building is large enough to serve as a one-stop-shop for those seeking government services, and is in a convenient and accessible location.