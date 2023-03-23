Benton County deputies investigating death of infant are asking for information

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public to help them with their investigation of the suspicious death of a baby back in February.
According to the BCSO, back on February 26 deputies responded to a house on northeast Conifer Boulevard in Corvallis for a report of an unconscious two-month-old girl, later identified as Opal Oaks. Deputies said Opal was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced deceased there. The BCSO said they arrested Opal’s father, Andrew Levi Oaks, on February 27 after an investigation and charged him with first-degree criminal mistreatment.
The BCSO’s investigation is still ongoing, and they are asking the public for extra information on the welfare and location of Opal Oaks between her birth on December 16, 2022, and her death on February 26, 2023. The BCSO said that anyone who saw Andrew Oaks, Barbara Oaks, or Deborah Albin in the presence of an infant, or anyone with information about Opal’s health, welfare or location, should contact them. Those with information are urged to call the BCSO’s anonymous tip line at 541-753-8477 or email the BCSO and reference case number 2023-526.