Benton County deputies recover Albany man's body from Willamette River

ALBANY, Ore. – Benton County sheriff’s officials recovered the body of a deceased Albany man out of the Willamette River on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at about 2 p.m. on August 22 to a reported deceased body in the Willamette River near Bowman Park in Albany. An investigation identified the victim as Matthew Lee Kline, 33, a transient man from Albany, BCSO officials said. Deputies said that Kline was not wearing a life jacket but do not believe criminal activity was involved in his death.
Albany’s police and fire departments assisted the BCSO at the scene, authorities said.