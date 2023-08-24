 Skip to main content
Benton County deputies recover Albany man's body from Willamette River

  • Updated
Police lights

ALBANY, Ore. – Benton County sheriff’s officials recovered the body of a deceased Albany man out of the Willamette River on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at about 2 p.m. on August 22 to a reported deceased body in the Willamette River near Bowman Park in Albany.  An investigation identified the victim as Matthew Lee Kline, 33, a transient man from Albany, BCSO officials said.  Deputies said that Kline was not wearing a life jacket but do not believe criminal activity was involved in his death.

Albany’s police and fire departments assisted the BCSO at the scene, authorities said.