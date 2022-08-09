Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning.
According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
The BCSO says their investigation revealed the victim was standing in his apartment in the 2100 block of northeast Merloy Avenue when a bullet punched through the outside wall and lodged in his left shoulder. They say deputies searched the area but were unable to find a suspect. With the information available to them at this time, deputies say they have no information to believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
The BCSO is asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact them. Exterior security camera recordings that may have seen anything unusual are especially encouraged to notify the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information should contact Captain Chris Duffitt at Chris.Duffitt@co.benton.or.us or at 541-766-6858. Anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip should call 541-573-8477.