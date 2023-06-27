Benton County deputy and motorcyclist crash during chase

PHILOMATH, Ore. – A motorcyclist visited the hospital on Monday after his motorcycle hit a Benton County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle after allegedly speeding away from a traffic stop, the BCSO reported.
According to deputies, at about 4:37 p.m. on June 26, a BCSO deputy spotted a 20-year-old Philomath man riding a small, unlicensed offroad-style motorcycle on Philomath Boulevard. The BCSO said that when the deputy turned on his lights and siren to pull over the motorcyclist, the man sped off down the road.
The BCSO said the deputy gave chase, but during the pursuit the motorcycle and the deputy’s car collided. Deputies said the motorcyclist’s leg was injured in the crash, and he was taken to a hospital in Corvallis for treatment.
The BCSO said the motorcyclist was given a citation instead of being jailed for attempting to elude law enforcement. The BCSO also said the Corvallis Police Department is investigating the crash.