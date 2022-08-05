Benton County District Attorney’s office moving to future courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A unanimous by the Benton County Board of Commissioners means the district attorney’s office will be located inside a new courthouse once it's built.
"It will have operational efficiencies. It doesn't make sense to have the district attorney and all of their people driving across town back and forth all day. That takes time and gas, and overall it's very inconvenient,” said Nancy Wyse, Board Chair.
Wyse said about 9,000 square feet will be dedicated for the new DA’s office inside the new courthouse that will be built at 1350 northeast Second St. in Corvallis.
The Justice System Improvement Program Manager, Nick Kurth, said having the district attorney’s office so close will only help the county's goal of building a campus specifically for community safety and justice administration.
“That is best practices. Absolutely the court house and the DA’s operations are so tightly integrated that it makes sense for to be in the same building. It is by far the most efficient use of space,” Kurth said.
Wyse said 50% of the funds will come from a state matching grant. The county will borrow the remaining funds privately. That ensures the courthouse project will move forward as scheduled, and Benton County will be able to meet the timeline for the grant agreement.
Benton County capped the spending at $8 million. Officials said the designing phase will start this fall and they expect to have it up and running in 2025.
“We’re taking this next step, we have a whole lot of steps to where we need to go, but this is at least one step forward,” Wyse said.