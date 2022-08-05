 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED
THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington
and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and
very dry air into the region for the weekend. North to northeast
winds will increase Saturday afternoon, turning more easterly
Saturday night and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over
the Willamette Valley and Cascades Saturday, and will enhance
instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
Fire Weather Zone 604 - Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
Fire Weather Zone 667 - Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Benton County District Attorney’s office moving to future courthouse

  • Updated
  • 0

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A unanimous by the Benton County Board of Commissioners means the district attorney’s office will be located inside a new courthouse once it's built.

"It will have operational efficiencies. It doesn't make sense to have the district attorney and all of their people driving across town back and forth all day. That takes time and gas, and overall it's very inconvenient,” said Nancy Wyse, Board Chair.

Wyse said about 9,000 square feet will be dedicated for the new DA’s office inside the new courthouse that will be built at 1350 northeast Second St. in Corvallis.

The Justice System Improvement Program Manager, Nick Kurth, said having the district attorney’s office so close will only help the county's goal of building a campus specifically for community safety and justice administration.

Benton County justice center

“That is best practices. Absolutely the court house and the DA’s operations are so tightly integrated that it makes sense for to be in the same building. It is by far the most efficient use of space,” Kurth said.

Wyse said 50% of the funds will come from a state matching grant. The county will borrow the remaining funds privately. That ensures the courthouse project will move forward as scheduled, and Benton County will be able to meet the timeline for the grant agreement.

Benton County capped the spending at $8 million. Officials said the designing phase will start this fall and they expect to have it up and running in 2025.

“We’re taking this next step, we have a whole lot of steps to where we need to go, but this is at least one step forward,” Wyse said.

