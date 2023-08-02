Benton County Fair kicks off with rides, rodeo and fun

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Benton County Fair kicked off in Corvallis on Wednesday, August 2, featuring tons of fun for the whole family.
For 2023, the fair has three brand new rides, including “Flying Dumbos,” “Madbirds,” and “Shockwave.” For those who aren’t looking for rides, there’s also a rodeo, plenty of food vendors and a beer garden.
“If you're looking for some nostalgia, some awesomeness, If you’re the kind of person that scrolls through those videos to watch cute goats doing awesome things, this is your fair,” said Tomi Douglas, the executive director for Benton County’s Natural Area Parks and Events department. “It's nothing but wholesome, awesome content everywhere you look and just people sharing what they love, which is always a great place to be.”
The fair runs from Wednesday to midnight on Saturday, August 5. Every day will have different events: Wednesday was kids’ day, meaning kids got in for free, while Saturday will be seniors’ day and veterans have free admission for the whole fair. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and the ticket will include free admission to Thursday’s rodeo. More information is available at the Benton County Fair’s website.