Benton County files for eminent domain to acquire land for justice campus

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County government is filing to invoke eminent domain to acquire a nearly 30-acre parcel of land on which to site a new justice campus after their most recent offer to buy the land was refused by the owner.
Benton County officials say they offered nearly $5.5 million to purchase a parcel of land almost 30 acres in size just north of downtown Corvallis on July 29. Benton County officials say this was their last and best offer, and was designed to compensate the property owner and pay fair market value for the property. This offer was apparently refused, and after a required 40-day waiting period, Benton County filed for an eminent domain action in court on Friday, September 9.
Eminent domain refers to the government’s power to take private land and convert it for public use. The Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution states the government must provide just compensation to the property owners if it exercises this power. Benton County says it will not be able to comment further on the matter until the court case has concluded. County Counsel Vance Croney said the county’s decision to pursue eminent domain is a decision of last resort.
“Eminent domain is an extremely rare path for Benton County to choose and we don’t take it lightly,” said Croney. “The County has negotiated in good faith, over a long period of time, with the property owner, but has been unsuccessful in reaching agreement, leaving it with no choice but to pursue acquisition through the court system.”
According to Benton County, the property was selected in January 2022 after an 18-month process, but the county had been in communication with with the property owner for over two years to negotiate a sales price. On March 1, the Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring it necessary to acquire the property to use for the planned justice campus. This resolution partly led to the county’s decision to attempt to invoke eminent domain to acquire the property.