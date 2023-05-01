Benton County finalizes design for mental health crisis center

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County officials are celebrating both Mental Health Awareness Month and a major milestone for their Justice System Improvement Program by announcing that the design for the Benton County Crisis Center has been finalized.

Officials said the Benton County Crisis Center will be a 24/7 resource for individuals experiencing mental health crises. Benton County Government officials stress that the Crisis Center will not be a medical facility, but will offer a safe space for those who need short-term stabilization and do not require long term medical care. The new crisis center will be located at 240 northwest Fourth Street in Corvallis on a site that was acquired in late 2022.

Benton County officials said the design for the new crisis center has been finalized with the help of Gerding Builders and Mahlum Architects, as well as community partners like Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Intercommunity Health Network, Oregon State University, and the Corvallis Police Department. Officials said the construction crew has begun the permitting process to begin building the center, with construction expected to begin in Spring 2023 and services expected to be offered in summer 2024.

“We want to thank our community partners for their participation in the design process,” said Ricky Garcia, project manager for the Benton County Crisis Center. “This has been a collaborative effort to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community and we are really happy with the final design.”

Officials said the Benton County Health Department’s Behavioral Health team is working on policies for the new center, and is working to hire mental health crisis professionals. Anyone interested in finding out more about what positions are open is encouraged to visit the county's website.

The Benton County Crisis Center is part of the county’s ongoing Justice System Improvement Program. The crisis center is just one part of an extensive array of projects centered around public safety, mental health services and addressing homelessness, the county said.