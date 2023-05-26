Benton County finishes draft of homelessness response plan

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Benton County officials are in the final stages of creating a plan to combat homelessness, and presented a draft version of that plan to local advisors for feedback on Wednesday.
Benton County and the City of Corvallis are sponsored by House Bill 4123 to create a coordinated response to homelessness. As part of this, the Benton County Coordinated Homelessness Response Office is preparing a five-year plan that officials said will be finished by summer 2023. A draft of the plan was presented to the Home, Opportunity, Planning, and Equity (HOPE) Advisory Board on Wednesday for preliminary critique.
Benton County officials said their draft plan isn’t finished yet, and will take input from local health partners at outreach events over the summer. Currently, the strategic plan includes sustained funding for current homelessness response operations, streamlining resources for people who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, creating pathways to permanent and affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness, and other steps to lessen the effect of homelessness.
“We are so fortunate to have an active group of partners and community members,” said Coordinated Homeless Response Office Program Coordinator, Julie Arena. “Well before the enactment of HB 4123, the City of Corvallis and Benton County were building the foundation for coordinated homeless response as part of a ten-year plan to address homelessness. With this strong foundation, Benton County deployed state and federal investments as they became available starting in 2020 and applied for HB 4123 funding in 2022.”
Benton County officials said they are bringing in more than $9 million to address the homelessness problem from diverse funding sources such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and other funds. Benton County officials said the county is facing a significant challenge from the homelessness crisis. Officials said Corvallis is the most rent-burdened city in Oregon, with 40% of its renters paying 50% or more of their income on rent alone.