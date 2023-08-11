Benton County fire restrictions in place starting Saturday as fire danger turns 'extreme'

CORVALLIS, Ore. – State forestry officials will raise Benton County’s fire danger level to ‘extreme’ starting on Saturday, according to Benton County officials.
The county said that the elevation in fire danger level will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on August 12 with a series of fire restrictions to address increased fire risk. Benton County Fire Defense Board officials, in coordination with the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire danger level assessment, has prohibited all open fires using wood or charcoal.
“Given the heightened fire risk, it is imperative that all individuals exercise extreme caution when dealing with fire-related activities, towing (chains), and recreational pursuits,” said Ben James, chief of the Benton County Fire Defense Board. “Pacific Power has also cautioned about potential selective grid shutdowns to preempt transmission line issues, particularly in high-temperature and windy conditions.”
Fire officials said that these measures are untaken to reduce fire risk ahead of extreme heat forecasted to begin throughout the region starting Sunday.
“The decision to enact these restrictions is in direct response to the anticipated heat dome that is expected to prevail over the coming weekend and throughout the week,” said Rich Saalsaa, the public information officer for Philomath Fire and rescue. “The Benton County Fire Defense Board will adhere to ODF's lead and uphold these limitations as long as the extreme fire danger persists.”
Up-to-date information on fire restrictions and site closures can be found on the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website.