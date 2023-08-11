Benton County fire restrictions in place starting Saturday as fire danger turns 'extreme'

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. There is a 70%
chance that high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and
low temperatures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
Thursday.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Weather Alert

...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING
PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608...

.Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will
impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact
the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday
afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the
northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime,
but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels
especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this
time is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR
and Eugene, OR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Benton County fire restrictions in place starting Saturday as fire danger turns 'extreme'

Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. – State forestry officials will raise Benton County’s fire danger level to ‘extreme’ starting on Saturday, according to Benton County officials.

The county said that the elevation in fire danger level will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on August 12 with a series of fire restrictions to address increased fire risk. Benton County Fire Defense Board officials, in coordination with the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire danger level assessment, has prohibited all open fires using wood or charcoal.

“Given the heightened fire risk, it is imperative that all individuals exercise extreme caution when dealing with fire-related activities, towing (chains), and recreational pursuits,” said Ben James, chief of the Benton County Fire Defense Board. “Pacific Power has also cautioned about potential selective grid shutdowns to preempt transmission line issues, particularly in high-temperature and windy conditions.”

Fire officials said that these measures are untaken to reduce fire risk ahead of extreme heat forecasted to begin throughout the region starting Sunday.

“The decision to enact these restrictions is in direct response to the anticipated heat dome that is expected to prevail over the coming weekend and throughout the week,” said Rich Saalsaa, the public information officer for Philomath Fire and rescue. “The Benton County Fire Defense Board will adhere to ODF's lead and uphold these limitations as long as the extreme fire danger persists.”

Up-to-date information on fire restrictions and site closures can be found on the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website.

