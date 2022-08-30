 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...


* WHAT...Temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high heat
risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Benton County Health Department says residents should prepare for wildfire smoke

  • Updated
  • 0
DFPA wildland firefighters in smoke
Courtesy: Douglas Forest Protective Association.

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- With smoke from the Rum Creek and Cedar Creek Fires drifting northwards, Benton County Health Department has issued a warning about worsening air quality from wildfire smoke.

BCHD says that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke, and says it’s important to be prepared to take action to reduce health impacts. Starting August 30, drifting smoke from wildfires is expected to impact air quality and make it difficult or unsafe to breathe for sensitive individuals.

Officials say to avoid vigorous activities and reduce the amount of time spent outdoors when air quality is poor. Officials add that it’s important to keep indoor air clean as well, and suggest closing windows and doors, using air filters and refraining from smoking tobacco or marijuana or burning candles. If a resident must go out and drive, BCHD advises keeping windows closed and setting the air conditioner to recirculate. In all cases, officials say to drink plenty of water to alleviate coughing and scratchy throat symptoms.

Groups with higher risk of health effects from wildfire smoke include people with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma or cardiovascular disease, senior citizens, infants and children, pregnant women and smokers. Officials say outdoor workers and homeless individuals are especially at risk, and recommend checking on friends and loved ones when conditions are bad.

