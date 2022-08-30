Benton County Health Department says residents should prepare for wildfire smoke

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- With smoke from the Rum Creek and Cedar Creek Fires drifting northwards, Benton County Health Department has issued a warning about worsening air quality from wildfire smoke.
BCHD says that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke, and says it’s important to be prepared to take action to reduce health impacts. Starting August 30, drifting smoke from wildfires is expected to impact air quality and make it difficult or unsafe to breathe for sensitive individuals.
Officials say to avoid vigorous activities and reduce the amount of time spent outdoors when air quality is poor. Officials add that it’s important to keep indoor air clean as well, and suggest closing windows and doors, using air filters and refraining from smoking tobacco or marijuana or burning candles. If a resident must go out and drive, BCHD advises keeping windows closed and setting the air conditioner to recirculate. In all cases, officials say to drink plenty of water to alleviate coughing and scratchy throat symptoms.
Groups with higher risk of health effects from wildfire smoke include people with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma or cardiovascular disease, senior citizens, infants and children, pregnant women and smokers. Officials say outdoor workers and homeless individuals are especially at risk, and recommend checking on friends and loved ones when conditions are bad.