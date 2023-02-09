Benton County hosts open house to show off Justice System improvement Program

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County officials hosted an open event Wednesday night to share their vision for the ongoing Justice System Improvement Project.

On February 8, county officials hosted a Justice System Improvement Program Open House at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis to share information about the program. Officials said more than 200 community members attended to hear from staff and elected officials about the county’s concepts for the downtown Corvallis Mental Health Crisis Center, the Community Safety and Justice Campus, and the new county courthouse and District Attorney’s office. Staff at the open house also provided information about safety, mental health and homelessness service facilities to be included in a bond measure on the May 2023 ballot.

The Justice System Improvement Program is a long-in-the-works initiative to update Benton County’s aging justice infrastructure. Benton County residents and officials have long been aware of deficiencies including an aging courthouse, insufficient facilities for law enforcement and jail purposes, and a lack of services for mental health and homelessness. The county hopes that the JSIP will balance treatment and accountability to transform lives, ensure safety, and strengthen the community.