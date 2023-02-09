 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST
this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to
10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Benton County hosts open house to show off Justice System improvement Program

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton County deputy speaks about Justice System Improvement Program

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County officials hosted an open event Wednesday night to share their vision for the ongoing Justice System Improvement Project.

On February 8, county officials hosted a Justice System Improvement Program Open House at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis to share information about the program. Officials said more than 200 community members attended to hear from staff and elected officials about the county’s concepts for the downtown Corvallis Mental Health Crisis Center, the Community Safety and Justice Campus, and the new county courthouse and District Attorney’s office. Staff at the open house also provided information about safety, mental health and homelessness service facilities to be included in a bond measure on the May 2023 ballot.

The Justice System Improvement Program is a long-in-the-works initiative to update Benton County’s aging justice infrastructure. Benton County residents and officials have long been aware of deficiencies including an aging courthouse, insufficient facilities for law enforcement and jail purposes, and a lack of services for mental health and homelessness. The county hopes that the JSIP will balance treatment and accountability to transform lives, ensure safety, and strengthen the community.

