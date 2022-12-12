Benton County Justice System overhaul to move forward with $100 million budget

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- It's a project the public has been pushing for and now, it's finally in motion.
The Benton County Justice System will get a much needed overhaul after a study in 2018 found it was in need of upgrades. It will start with adding new buildings such as a new courthouse, a new District Attorney’s office, and a repurposing of the original historic courthouse. Also included in the list of improvements is a new correctional facility and sheriff’s offices.
Benton County officials say this new system wants to hold people accountable for their actions while trying to address the underlying causes of crime. That’s why there are a number of new mental health and behavioral programs included as well.
However, this doesn’t come cheap and the Benton County Chief Financial Officer Rick Crager advised the county to ensure efforts did not exceed $100 million. Crager has worked with Benton County Justice System Project Manager, Nick Kurth, on trying to find the most affordable way possible to finish the project. A number of plans have been presented to the County Board of Commissioners.
Kurth said, “they'll have to make a decision about, what are the bond measure elements? Are we going to try to stay above or below? If below, how do we fund that? all of this needs to happen in the next four weeks.”
Funding for the project comes from State and Federal funding as well as County borrowing. There is also a local bond measure in place to get additional funding.