Benton County launches fentanyl awareness campaign

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Several Benton County agencies announced on Tuesday a new campaign designed to help raise community awareness of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, county officials said.
Benton County officials said timed with May 9 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day, the Benton County Health Department, Benton County’s Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Board of Commissioners have modeled a campaign after a similar one developed in Lane County. The campaign is focused on helping residents spot the signs of an overdose, county officials said.
“Our new campaign will provide youth, families, and community members with tools to stay safe, how to spot and respond to an overdose, and resources for treatment,” said Mara Sargent, Substance Misuse Prevention and Education Coordinator. “We’re thankful to partner with local law enforcement to offer information sessions to the community.”
County officials said have seen increased 911 calls, emergency room visits, and deaths as a result of fentanyl’s presence in the community.
County commissioners said an information session in English is scheduled for May 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Benton County Kalapuya building, located at 4500 SW Research Way in Corvallis. A session in Spanish is also in the planning stages, the county said.
More information on the campaign can be found online.