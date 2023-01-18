Benton County man facing sex crime charges after allegedly soliciting preteen girl for nude photos

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is charged with first-degree sexual abuse as well as other charges in the Benton County court system for allegedly molesting and asking for sexually explicit pictures from an adolescent girl he knew, according to court documents.
Mychal Eugene Henderson, 54, pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, attempting to use a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, and second-degree attempting to encourage child sexual abuse in the Benton County Circuit Court on January 17.
According to a court affidavit filed on the day of Henderson’s not guilty plea, the criminal incident occurred on August 27, 2022. Henderson allegedly sent text messages to a girl younger than 13 years of age that he knew that asked for “special stuff pics” while she was home alone. The affidavit also alleged that Henderson offered the girl $9 for the pictures.
According to the affidavit, the girl did not respond to the messages, but rather contacted her mother. The mother confronted Henderson about the messages, who told her he sent the messages to “test” the girl to make sure she wouldn’t send “inappropriate” photos, according to the court affidavit. However, the affidavit also says Henderson later said “I feel like scum right now… I’ve been feeling like that ever since.”
Later that August, the mother reported the incident to police and turned over screenshots of Henderson’s text messages to law enforcement, according to court documents. The affidavit said the girl told investigators Henderson had made sexual contact with her on several occasions. Court documents also allege Henderson offered the girl a smart phone with which to take explicit pictures of herself.
According to court documents, Henderson told investigators that he had been attracted to the girl for months, but denied having any sexual contact with her. Henderson was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, attempting to use a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, and second-degree attempting to encourage child sexual abuse on January 17. He is next scheduled to appear in court on January 26 for a hearing.