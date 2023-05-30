Benton County officials host multiagency fentanyl awareness session

CORVALLIS, Ore. – An informational session hosted by multiple Benton County agencies provided an examination on the synthetic opioid fentanyl in Corvallis last Tuesday, according to county officials.
Benton County officials said that the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Public Health, and the Corvallis Police Department presented the county’s first fentanyl awareness session on May 23. An audience of about 40 attendees learned about the dangers of fentanyl, which can be found in pill or powder form, the county said.
Benton County said that the awareness session was part of their ongoing Fentanyl Awareness campaign. A law enforcement drug recognition expert and street crimes detective were among those providing presentations, along with health department harm reduction specialist and education coordinator, the county said.
“Fentanyl is here and joining a multitude of other drugs that are easily available to our children and community members,” stated Kim Lovik, a detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. “Be present as a parent, family member, and friend. If you see something that seems off or you suspect the use of illicit drugs of any sort, say something and be an advocate for that person who might be struggling greatly to get help.”
The Benton County Harm Reduction Program provided naloxone kits, drug disposal bags and lock boxes for securing prescription medications, county officials said. The county said the panel provided details on how fentanyl is made and how it makes its way into the community. Additional information included how to spot an overdose, how to administer Narcan (naloxone) and where to find treatment resources, Benton County said.
For more information or to receive alerts for future presentations, call 541-766-6260 or e-mail the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. More information can be found online.