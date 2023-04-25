Benton County provides update on Justice System Improvement Program development

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Benton County’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday provided Corvallis city officials with detailed progress and objectives related to the ongoing development of the Justice System Improvement Program (JSIP), officials said.
Correspondence from the county on April 25 provided a breakdown on the JSIP program, officials said.
An extensive array of projects centered around public safety, mental health services and addressing homelessness are the focus of the JSIP program development, the county said.
The county has put a bond measure on the spring before voters on the primary election ballot seeking funding in support of the program, according to their website.
Bond Measure 2-140 on the May 16 primary ballot calls for a levy of $0.55 per $1,000 of assessed property value, according to Benton County’s website. County officials said the bond measure will help fund one phase of the JSIP program.
The county said new construction includes a larger jail with up to 120 beds and dedicated space for mental health and addiction services, and a co-located sheriff’s office and emergency operations center for coordination during major events such as natural disasters.
Renovations to the county’s Sunset Building will expand mental health services in the Children and Family program, the county said.
The bond measure will also fund facilities for homelessness service facilities, with an option for a housing and navigation center in partnership with the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, county officials said
The cost for the homelessness services housing and navigation center is estimated at $14.2 million and the proposed bond measure includes up to $3 million for the project, the county said. County officials said an estimated $1 million in private donations would be secured by the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center (CDDC), and the county also sought $10.2 million in state funds for the new building facility.
More details on the Benton County Justice System Improvement Program can be found online.