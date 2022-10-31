Benton County Public Health offers funding for extreme weather shelter

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Health officials in Benton County want to help with an emergency shelter for the homeless during severe weather, and they’re looking for proposals.
Benton County Public Health wants to open an overnight emergency shelter for homeless individuals for when temperatures are too hot or too cold, or if there is other extreme weather such as freezing rain. The county has $50,000 in American Rescue Plan money for a center, and is hoping to provide another $250,000 contingent on getting additional grant funds from the City of Corvallis. BCPH officials say that decision is currently pending.
County officials say with cold weather and winter storms around the corner, they’re prepared to work quickly to expedite the review process for projects that could qualify. They’re looking for a place that serves diverse populations with trauma-informed care and a focus on clients. Interested organizations are asked to review the county’s request for proposals, and the deadline for proposals to be submitted is 4 p.m. on November 14.