Benton County Public Health offers funding for extreme weather shelter

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds
10 to 15 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at
14 seconds and west winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds
10 to 15 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at
14 seconds and west winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Benton County Public Health offers funding for extreme weather shelter

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Health officials in Benton County want to help with an emergency shelter for the homeless during severe weather, and they’re looking for proposals.

Benton County Public Health wants to open an overnight emergency shelter for homeless individuals for when temperatures are too hot or too cold, or if there is other extreme weather such as freezing rain. The county has $50,000 in American Rescue Plan money for a center, and is hoping to provide another $250,000 contingent on getting additional grant funds from the City of Corvallis. BCPH officials say that decision is currently pending.

County officials say with cold weather and winter storms around the corner, they’re prepared to work quickly to expedite the review process for projects that could qualify. They’re looking for a place that serves diverse populations with trauma-informed care and a focus on clients. Interested organizations are asked to review the county’s request for proposals, and the deadline for proposals to be submitted is 4 p.m. on November 14.

Tags

Recommended for you