Benton County puts homelessness center on May ballot

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County voters will see a bond measure to include funding for a homelessness services facility to be included in the county’s ongoing Justice System Improvement Program.
Benton County officials say that after surveying the community for interest in helping provide homelessness services, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to support including funding for services facilities. The Board voted towards assisting with the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center’s plan to expand their current facility with an emergency shelter, as well as strengthen their current assistance programs. Funding for such an expansion would come in part from a bond measure to be put before voters in May 2023, and officials say the funding would be used as a “financial catalyst” to entice stakeholders and support partnerships with the county.
