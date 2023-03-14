Benton County seeking public input on sustainable waste disposal

CORVALLIS -- Benton County’s Board of Commissioners is seeking public input on future sustainable solid waste disposal management practices.

Benton County Solid Waste Process Work Group meetings set for Thursday, March 16, and Thursday, March 23, will feature extended public comment periods on the work group’s findings and recommendations, according to the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

The temporary work group, which commissioners said began meeting in September 2022, consists of community members and stakeholders gathering feedback for the county commissioners on solid waste disposal and management. Such topics range from the county’s Sustainable Materials Management Plan to land use and factors impacting landfill usage, commissioners said.

The commissioners said they received an independent third-party assessment of solid waste and disposal at a commissioners meeting last July, They said that report included the Coffin Butte landfill.

“Transparency and openness have been the key to this effort, and we are continuing to engage with community members who have diverse perspectives in addition to key stakeholders, Republic Services, adjacent counties, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality,” said Benton County Commissioner Pat Malone. “It is important to work with the community on a long-term strategy for solid waste and disposal.”

The county's efforts to make a long-term plan for their waste disposal needs come after an effort to expand Coffin Butte Landfill was denied in December 2021. Republic Services, the landfill's owner, said in 2021 the landfill had only about four years of life left.

The Benton County BOC provided key dates associated with the public input process:

Thursday, March 16, and Thursday, March 23, 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Benton County Solid Waste Process Work Group meetings, Benton County Kalapuya Building, 4500 SW Research Way, Corvallis

Thursday, March 16, to Wednesday, March 22: an online feedback survey on draft work group recommendations will go live on Thursday, March 16, at noon

Monday, April 3: final report available at Solid Waste Process Workgroup webpage

Tuesday, April 4: Community Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., held at the Benton County Kalapuya Building

Tuesday, April 11: Additional public comment period opens (submit questions via e-mail)

The commissioners said that the final report will be posted on the Benton County Board of Commissioners Home Page.

The Solid Waste Process Workgroup meetings are held in person at the Benton County Kalapuya Building. Virtual attendance opportunities are available.

For more information or to RSVP for the open house, send an e-mail to Benton County officials.

More information on the Benton County Solid Waste Process Work Group can be found here.