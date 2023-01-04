Benton County settles on $110 million bond measure for justice system improvements

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After discussion, the Benton County Board of Commissioners has unanimously decided to put a bond measure on the May 2023 ballot to raise $110 million for the county’s Justice System Improvement Program.
According to Benton County Government officials, the total cost of facilities for the Justice System Improvement Program (JSIP) is estimated to be as much as $114 million. Officials said the $110 million bond measure to appear on the May 2023 ballot would impose an additional $150-$155 per year tax on Benton County homes with an average tax-assessed value of $266,000 or market value of $450,000. Officials also said commissioners asked JSIP staff to also explore additional funding strategies, without which the County government may need to reconsider the planned budget.
If passed, the bond measure would help fund a new justice system facility. Officials say the new facility would include a new jail, Sheriff’s Office, and emergency operations center. It would also include an expanded youth mental health services facility and homelessness services facility, which officials say would address the Corvallis community’s escalating need for both those services.
The JSIP is Benton County’s initiative to replace its aging justice system infrastructure with a more modern system. Officials say the first phase of the project has already been funded and includes a new courthouse and District Attorney’s office. The May 2023 bond measure would help fund the second phase of the project.