 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 20 to 25 ft at 18 seconds
and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 300 kt.
Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Benton County settles on $110 million bond measure for justice system improvements

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After discussion, the Benton County Board of Commissioners has unanimously decided to put a bond measure on the May 2023 ballot to raise $110 million for the county’s Justice System Improvement Program.

According to Benton County Government officials, the total cost of facilities for the Justice System Improvement Program (JSIP) is estimated to be as much as $114 million. Officials said the $110 million bond measure to appear on the May 2023 ballot would impose an additional $150-$155 per year tax on Benton County homes with an average tax-assessed value of $266,000 or market value of $450,000. Officials also said commissioners asked JSIP staff to also explore additional funding strategies, without which the County government may need to reconsider the planned budget.

If passed, the bond measure would help fund a new justice system facility. Officials say the new facility would include a new jail, Sheriff’s Office, and emergency operations center. It would also include an expanded youth mental health services facility and homelessness services facility, which officials say would address the Corvallis community’s escalating need for both those services.

The JSIP is Benton County’s initiative to replace its aging justice system infrastructure with a more modern system. Officials say the first phase of the project has already been funded and includes a new courthouse and District Attorney’s office. The May 2023 bond measure would help fund the second phase of the project.

Tags

Recommended for you