Benton County Sheriff’s Office recovers “tiny house” allegedly stolen from Junction City

MONROE, Ore. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they made a big seizure on Thursday – an entire tiny house that had allegedly been stolen from the Junction City area earlier in 2023.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, on March 21 deputies arrested Bo Dale Monroe, 21, on a property on Foxview Lane in Monroe for charges including theft. However, during the arrest, deputies said they had spotted a tiny house on the property similar to one that had been reported as stolen from the area of Junction City. The BCSO said they contacted Junction City police, who confirmed that a 1979 Corsair Trailer Coach travel trailer which had been converted into a tiny house had been stolen from their area in January 2023.
Deputies said Junction City police sent them photos of the house from the owner, and they were able to confirm the tiny house stolen from Junction City and the one they found near Monroe were the same tiny house. The BCSO said deputies returned to Foxview lane on April 13 with a warrant to seize the tiny house and arrest Bo Monroe, as he had failed to appear in court. Deputies said Bo Monroe was arrested that day and sent to the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree aggravated theft, violation of a restraining order, unlawful use of a vehicle, first-degree theft, and failing to appear in court.
The BCSO said more charges against Bo Monroe are expected. Specifically, the BCSO mentioned that two guns were seized from him during the search warrant, and it is illegal for someone with an active restraining order to be in possession of a firearm. Furthermore, a local lumber company told the BCSO that they had footage of Bo Monroe siphoning over $1,400 worth of diesel fuel from their mill equipment over three separate occasions.