Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports success in anti-DUII campaign

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A campaign focused on reducing traffic fatalities by targeting dangerous driving behaviors such as driving under the influence has yielded positive results, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said they announced the “Enough is Enough” campaign in February 2023 as a response to a rise in fatal traffic crashes in 2022. Deputies said they used grant funding to increase traffic patrols targeting speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving. The BCSO said the campaign ran from February 17 through April 17, but they will continue to keep traffic patrols up thanks to grant funding.

According to the BCSO, between Feb. 17 and April 17 in 2022, they made 22 arrests for driving under the influence of intoxicants, with three of those being individuals who were driving under the influence of drugs. In 2023’s campaign, the BCSO claimed they made 47 DUII arrests, and 12 of those arrested showed signs of drug impairment. As a result of the campaign, the BCSO said the county has seen less traffic fatalities so far in 2023 than at the same time in 2022.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Benton County community for their continued assistance and ongoing partnership as it relates to this topic,” said Benton County Sheriff Jeff Van Arsdall. “You are the eyes and ears in the community and a vital asset to the continued education and enforcement of these laws. I also want to thank the Benton County Deputy Sheriffs who make community safety a priority every day.”

The BCSO encourages drivers to report dangerous driving behavior such as passing in no-passing zones, speeding, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane. Deputies recommend having the passenger call 911, or pulling over in a safe place to do so if driving alone.