...INCREASING HEAT NEXT WEEK...

Forecast confidence is high that inland locations will experience
a significant warm-up with well above-normal temperatures
beginning Monday, July 3 through Thursday, July 6. The hottest
temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday (4th and 5th of
July), with maximum temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to
around 100 throughout the Willamette Valley, Lower Columbia,
Cowlitz Valley, and Columbia Gorge/Hood River Valley. It will be a
little cooler in the Cascades foothills and Coast Range valleys,
with highs between 85 to 95.

This heat will bring a moderate risk of heat-related impacts,
especially to those without effective cooling and/or adequate
hydration. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor
activities, and check on your neighbors and those at risk.

In addition, lower humidity, and breezy late afternoon and early
evening winds will make for enhanced fire danger. This is mainly
for those grassy and brushy areas (1-hr and 10-hr fuels), especially
along roadways. Be wary and minimize the potential sources of
fire starts, such as careless disposal of cigarettes, unattended
campfires, improper use of fireworks, and sparking caused by
chains dragging on roadways. If you see a fire starting, call
9-1-1.

Benton County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Corvallis man

  • Updated
  • 0
Calvin Henry

Photo of Calvin Henry provided by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Corvallis man who has dementia.

The sheriff's office said they are searching for Calvin Henry, a man with dementia who walked away form his northwest Corvallis home between 5 p.m. on June 30 and 10 a.m. July 1.

Henry is a Black man who is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pants of an unknown color. Henry uses a cane to walk and may seem confused, possibly saying that he is looking for his wife.

The sheriff's office asks anyone in the northwest Corvallis area to keep an eye out for Henry and check their property for him. Authorities have search and rescue dogs in the Vineyard Mountain area looking for him.

Anyone with information about Henry's whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO dispatch at 541-766-6911.

