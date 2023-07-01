Benton County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Corvallis man

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Corvallis man who has dementia.
The sheriff's office said they are searching for Calvin Henry, a man with dementia who walked away form his northwest Corvallis home between 5 p.m. on June 30 and 10 a.m. July 1.
Henry is a Black man who is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pants of an unknown color. Henry uses a cane to walk and may seem confused, possibly saying that he is looking for his wife.
The sheriff's office asks anyone in the northwest Corvallis area to keep an eye out for Henry and check their property for him. Authorities have search and rescue dogs in the Vineyard Mountain area looking for him.
Anyone with information about Henry's whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO dispatch at 541-766-6911.