Benton County Sheriff's Office to host drug take-back event

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County residents looking to safely get rid of expired or unused medications will soon have an opportunity to do so.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Drug Take Back Event on Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4500 southwest Research Way in Corvallis. The BCSO said the event is a public safety service to keep prescription drugs out of the hands of children or people who might abuse them. Deputies said teenagers and young adults are especially at risk of misusing prescription medications.
Deputies said this is the best way to get rid of old or unused prescription medications. Improper disposal, such as by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, can contaminate drinking water, the BCSO said. Authorities said most drugs can be filtered out of the water supply at wastewater treatment plants, but some cannot.
Those interested in the event are asked to enter the parking lot off Research Way on April 22 and follow the signs and directions of volunteers. Several items will not be accepted at the event for safety reasons. These include thermometers, intravenous solutions, needles, EpiPens, medical waste, or illegal drugs. In addition, the BCSO said medications can only be accepted from individual households, not businesses such as nursing homes, doctor’s offices or veterinary clinics.