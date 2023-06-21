Benton County shop stolen from Lebanon fire station, fire officials say

LEBANON, Ore. – A Benton County shop truck was stolen out of the Lebanon Fire District’s Station 31 parking lot earlier this week, Lebanon Fire District officials said.

Fire officials said that the white 2002 Ford Ranger was stolen on or around June 18, and was owned by the Benton County Shops, which provides vehicle maintenance and repair for the district. Lebanon Fire District used the vehicle to shuttle equipment and personnel between the fire station and the county shop in Corvallis, authorities said.

“It is exceptionally frustrating to have to deal with these thefts on top of our already high emergency response load,” said Joseph Rodondi, chief of the Lebanon Fire District. “When we have to divert resources to replenishing stolen tools, adjusting apparatus repair schedules, and enhancing security, ultimately, we are taking away from our ability to serve the citizens of our District. These thefts have a ripple effect that extends much further out than just the loss of goods or vehicles.”

Fire district officials said they believe the suspect or suspects attempted to use a fuel card onboard to purchase gas the same day at various gas stations in Sweet Home, Brownsville, and Coburg between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This is the second theft from the district in under a month, fire officials said. Authorities said important investigation gear was stolen from a trailer at the district’s Fairview fire station in late May.

The truck’s license plate is E227387, and anyone with information related to this theft is asked to contact Sgt. Miner at the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751, option 0, and reference case number 2023-7417.