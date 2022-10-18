Benton County survey shows support for homeless services in possible bond measure

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County voters strongly support a hypothetical nearly $100 million bond measure that would fund community safety and homeless service facilities, according to a survey commissioned by the Benton County government.
Benton County officials said a survey found that 57% of the 400 respondents supported a hypothetical $95 million bond measure that would fund investments in community safety, mental health, and homeless services facilities. Officials also say that respondents were significantly less likely to support a similar measure at the same cost that did not support homeless services facilities. The survey also asked about several facilities being considered for a May 2023 bond, including the Mental Health Crisis Center, Corrections Facility with more mental health services, and a Homeless Resource, which officials say respondents broadly supported. The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to begin finalizing a bond measure of up to $100 million for the May 2023 ballot that would include many of these facilities and services in the county’s ongoing Justice Service Improvement Program.
Benton County officials say the survey was conducted by Oregon-based DHM Research in September. It was commissioned by the county to gather information about a potential May 2023 bond that would fund more additions to the Benton County Justice System Improvement Program, as well as find voter priorities for such improvements. Officials say 400 respondents were interviews, and the survey has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.9%.