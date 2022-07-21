Benton County to get new courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Because of the current courthouse’s age, the Benton County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new courthouse yesterday.
The current Benton County Courthouse is 134 years old. While it is historic, officials say it has issues for accessibility, is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, has seismic deficiencies and is inefficient. Officials say there are no facilities for mental health or addiction help and the jail is small, meaning offenders are often released back into the community. As such, the Benton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to build a new courthouse about a mile north of downtown Corvallis.
The new courthouse will be funded with a 50% state matching grant and funds borrowed by Benton County. County officials estimate the new courthouse will cost $50 million to build. Benton County Public Works will be managing the new courthouse project, with the design process slated to begin in fall 2022. The new courthouse is expected to open in 2025.
The old courthouse won’t be going anywhere. Officials say a Historic Courthouse Preservation Committee is working on figuring out ways to repurpose the iconic courthouse for the Board of Commissioners to consider.
The new courthouse is part of Benton County’s planned Justice System Improvement Program, an initiative designed to replace or update the county’s many outdated facilities. Several other facilities are planned as part of this program, including District Attorney’s offices, a correctional facility, a new crisis center and new sheriff’s office. These facilities are planned to be sited on a new Community Safety and Justice Campus about a mile north of downtown Corvallis on Second Street.