Benton County workgroup releases report on Coffin Butte Landfill

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After several long months of work, a group of Benton County community members have submitted a report on the Coffin Butte Landfill that county commissioners will have to consider when making decisions about the landfill’s future.
As part of an effort to find out the future of the aging Coffin Butte Landfill, the Benton County Board of Commissioners commissioned a group of community members and stakeholders to help develop common understandings and recommendations. The group’s findings would help the county come up with a plan to manage the waste destined for the landfill, according to Benton County Officials. The group, collectively referred to as the Solid Waste Process Workgroup, submitted their final report on the situation on April 12.
In the report, the workgroup developed a list of issues that would need to be addressed in the County’s Sustainable Materials Management Plan, as well as recommendations to address those issues. Those recommendations include keeping an eye towards sustainability, reevaluating the county’s collaboration with other counties that send their waste to Coffin Butte, and bringing in more stakeholders from the community when it comes to decisions about the landfill, among many, many other recommendations.
According to the workgroup, landfill activities at the Coffin Butte Landfill cover about 194 acres with 6 cells approved for disposal of waste. The landfill’s current end-of-life – the point when it will be too full to accept more waste without significant expansion – is projected for 2037-2039.
The workgroup’s lengthy report is available on Benton County’s website. The Benton County Board of Commissioners is asking for community members to submit their comments on the workgroup’s findings through May 26. Benton County commissioners said that, thanks to the workgroup’s efforts, they are better positioned to move towards a sustainable solid waste future.