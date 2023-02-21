Bethel School District addresses advanced course confusion

EUGENE, Ore. -- There is confusion in the Bethel School District as many students and parents believe Willamette high school is removing its advanced placement courses.
Most of the confusion stems from the district changing the order of math courses they offer. In addition, they are dropping their AVID program and switching it out for a new program called Wolverine 101 and 102.
The new Wolverine program still uses the same aspects of the former AVID program by helping get students ready for college. The district says it will still take important academic and social aspects from the avid program.
Alisha Dodds of the Bethel School District says that although there is a change in these programs, it doesn't mean they are cutting current AP and IB courses.
"AP and IB coursework offerings at Willamette High School are in no way being reduced or eliminated,” Dodds said. “We are expanding our IB courses and offering and maintaining AP courses so all students at Willamette have access to advanced classes in both English and math.”
Dodds added that the district plans to offer an additional IB math course, and that these are the only changes being made.
“We appreciate that students bring forward their concerns and their questions about things they are passionate about,” Dodds said. “Student advocacy is something that we promote and at the same time we want to relay AP and IP coursework offerings are in no way being reduced or eliminated at Willamette High School."
The district says they sent out an email as early as September of 2022 to inform parents and students about the changes taking place. If anyone has additional questions, interested parties are asked to contact the Bethel School District.