Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will
be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most
likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into
early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday
evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Bethel School District addresses advanced course confusion

  • Updated
  • 0

Parents and students are afraid AP and IB classes could be removed in Bethel School District

EUGENE, Ore. -- There is confusion in the Bethel School District as many students and parents believe Willamette high school is removing its advanced placement courses.

Most of the confusion stems from the district changing the order of math courses they offer. In addition, they are dropping their AVID program and switching it out for a new program called Wolverine 101 and 102.

Willamette High School

High school students believe that AP sand IB courses will be taken out of their school.

The new Wolverine program still uses the same aspects of the former AVID program by helping get students ready for college. The district says it will still take important academic and social aspects from the avid program.

Alisha Dodds of the Bethel School District says that although there is a change in these programs, it doesn't mean they are cutting current AP and IB courses.

"AP and IB coursework offerings at Willamette High School are in no way being reduced or eliminated,” Dodds said. “We are expanding our IB courses and offering and maintaining AP courses so all students at Willamette have access to advanced classes in both English and math.”

Willamette high school sign

AP courses are said to be in no threat of being removed for students.

Dodds added that the district plans to offer an additional IB math course, and that these are the only changes being made.

“We appreciate that students bring forward their concerns and their questions about things they are passionate about,” Dodds said.  “Student advocacy is something that we promote and at the same time we want to relay AP and IP coursework offerings are in no way being reduced or eliminated at Willamette High School."

 

The district says they sent out an email as early as September of 2022 to inform parents and students about the changes taking place. If anyone has additional questions, interested parties are asked to contact the Bethel School District.

 

