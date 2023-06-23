Bethel School District to offer free meals over the summer

EUGENE, Ore. – The Bethel School District is offering to help students over the summer by providing them with free meals from three of their cafeterias.
The Bethel School District will begin giving out free summer meals to kids 18 and under for the summer starting on June 26 and going through August 11. There will be free breakfast and lunch five days a week at Prairie Mountain School, Meadow View School and Willamette High School, except for on the Fourth of July. The program started during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bethel officials said that in summer 2022 they handed out more than 2,000 meals to families in the area. They’re hoping that even more families will be able to take advantage of the program this year, since previous years only saw free meals being distributed from two schools.
“Yeah, we're just hoping to be able to serve our community. We really want families to access meals as much as they need to, and as much as we can offer,” said Alisha Dodds, Bethel’s communications director. “And so, five days a week we're here with breakfast and lunch and we can provide it to as many people as possible.”
According to Bethel School District officials, the program came about because they wanted to provide a service to families in the community, especially because summertime can be challenging for families who rely on school for their breakfasts and lunches. Bethel officials said as much as 75% of their students access free meals at school, so they know a large population of Bethel students really rely on breakfast and lunch from school. They know that's really important, and they want to continue to provide the same level of meal service families typically rely on.
“We know that summertime is somewhat challenging for families who typically rely on school for their breakfast, lunch, and snack meals,” Dodds said. “We want to be providing a service to our families and our community by offering meals as much as we can.”
Bethel officials said many different types of meals will be provided and will all include protein, fruit and vegetables. Examples include sandwiches, burgers, and chicken nuggets. Some of the food they offer comes from the farm at Kalapuya High School, who provides a lot of the vegetables and produce.