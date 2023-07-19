Beyond Toxics, Oregon Health Authority deliver nearly 100 air conditioners to those in need

EUGENE, Ore. – In a partnership with the Oregon Health Authority, Beyond Toxics provided 96 air conditioners to those in need within the Eugene Springfield community.
Recipients included those who are medically vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with such conditions as asthma, thyroid disease, and other conditions, as well as those who can’t afford air conditioner units.
“Days that are over 90 continue to happen and the fact that many people do not have ac in their homes is really alarming,” said Paige Hopkins, a climate justice organizer with Beyond Toxics. “It's something we need to thing in long terms for infrastructure and making sure we're able to update and making sure that people have more energy efficiency in the long term as well.”
Criteria for determining who would receive an air conditioner unit primarily focused on those with medical conditions that made them susceptible to extreme heat, Hopkins said. She said that Beyond Toxics received the shipment of units on July 17 and are already gone.
Hopkins said they hope to be able to get more air conditioners soon from the OHA, as she recognizes the high level of need in the local community. She also said the Beyond Toxics organization is hoping to be able to do this annually.