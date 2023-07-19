Bicyclist cited for failure to obey traffic rules after crash

EUGENE, Ore. – A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly riding the wrong way down a one-way street on his bike and running into a dump truck, Eugene police said.
According to Eugene Police Department, at about 10:48 a.m. on July 18, officers responded to a reported bicycle crash on west 11th Avenue and Chambers Street. Police said they arrived to find a 22-year-old bicyclist had been riding on the north side of west 11th Avenue against the flow of traffic. Police said he crossed west 11th, entered the intersection of 11th and Chambers without slowing, narrowly missed a car driving through the intersection and slammed into a dump truck that was headed north.
Police said another driver stopped and rendered first aid to the bicyclist by applying a tourniquet to his injured leg. Another bystander also stepped in to help and direct traffic until police arrived on the scene. Police said the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment of his leg injury, and was cited for going the wrong way down a one-way street and failing to obey a traffic device.