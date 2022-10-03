 Skip to main content
Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck on Oregon Coast Highway

Oregon State Police

GARDINER, Ore. – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries that later proved to be fatal after being struck by a truck on Highway 101 near Gardiner, Oregon State Police reported.

According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:21 p.m. on September 29. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 struck a southbound bicyclist, identified as Nathalie Friese, 29, of Germany. OSP said Friese was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, but was pronounced deceased on September 30.

Oregon State Police have not confirmed any criminal charges against the driver of the truck.

