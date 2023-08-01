Bicyclist dies after collision with commercial truck in Linn County

ALBANY, Ore. – State police officials said that a bicyclist died after he ran into a commercial truck on Highway 20 in Linn County on Monday morning.

The Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash at about 8 a.m. on July 31 on Highway 20 near milepost 6, authorities said. State police officials said Brenden Dwyer, 34, of Ontario, entered Highway 20 from Knox Butte Road and struck a westbound empty Kenworth commercial log truck in the westbound lane of Highway 20. Dwyer suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

OSP said that Highway 20 was closed for more than two hours during the on-scene crash investigation. The driver of the truck that was involved in the crash stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. OSP said that their investigation of the incident is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and Fisher Funeral Home, authorities said.