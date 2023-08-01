 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Bicyclist dies after collision with commercial truck in Linn County

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon State Police

ALBANY, Ore. – State police officials said that a bicyclist died after he ran into a commercial truck on Highway 20 in Linn County on Monday morning.

The Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash at about 8 a.m. on July 31 on Highway 20 near milepost 6, authorities said. State police officials said Brenden Dwyer, 34, of Ontario, entered Highway 20 from Knox Butte Road and struck a westbound empty Kenworth commercial log truck in the westbound lane of Highway 20. Dwyer suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

OSP said that Highway 20 was closed for more than two hours during the on-scene crash investigation. The driver of the truck that was involved in the crash stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. OSP said that their investigation of the incident is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and Fisher Funeral Home, authorities said.

