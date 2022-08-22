 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden Administration considers student loan forgiveness as repayment scheduled to resume

  • Updated
  • 0
Money $100 bills

WASHINGTON -- The Biden Administration is expected to make a decision on repaying student loans soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” a decision on student loan forgiveness could come within the next week or so. While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the Biden Administration is suggesting a smaller break. Right now, the United States has $1.6 trillion worth of student debt.

After four pauses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan repayments are scheduled to resume on August 31. The last pause to student loan payments was in April.

Tags

Recommended for you