Biden Administration considers student loan forgiveness as repayment scheduled to resume

WASHINGTON -- The Biden Administration is expected to make a decision on repaying student loans soon.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” a decision on student loan forgiveness could come within the next week or so. While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the Biden Administration is suggesting a smaller break. Right now, the United States has $1.6 trillion worth of student debt.
After four pauses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan repayments are scheduled to resume on August 31. The last pause to student loan payments was in April.