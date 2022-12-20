Biden administration gears up for end of Trump-era border restriction as Supreme Court considers whether to keep it in place

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South to southwest wind 15 to 20 kt, with gusts to 25 kt. Winds will becoming more westerly later this afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&