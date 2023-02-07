Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&