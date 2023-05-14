Biden facing political pressures from both parties over handling of migration challenge

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington. &&