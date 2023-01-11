Biden not in favor of a gas stove ban, White House says

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 9 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&