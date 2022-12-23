Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas of 7 to 10 ft with an average period of 6 or 7 and southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 11 to 13 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 60 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until noon PST today. Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM PST Saturday. Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&